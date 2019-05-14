Farewell to a 'superhero': Luke's funeral to draw huge crowd

Hundreds will come together next week to remember 35-year-old Mooloolaba man Luke Howard, after his tragic death at sea at Mudjimba.

HUNDREDS of friends and loved ones will come together to remember their "superhero" after his tragic death last week.

Luke Howard's body was found at sea around Mudjimba Island on Wednesday after an almost 48-hour major search operation.

He was last seen hanging onto the back of a jetski heading back to shore after one of many fishing trips with his mate.

His devastated family members were among the crowds of onlookers on the beach waiting for him to come home.

Rescue crews spent almost two days desperately searching for any sign of Luke after he was reported missing on Monday afternoon. Warren Lynam

Close friend Ciaran Boland said Luke's funeral would be "packed" with hundreds of people honouring the 35-year-old's life.

"It's going to be booked out," he said.

"They booked the biggest place because they knew so many people would want to come.

"I'm sure whoever Luke has met or spoken to will want to come, they've all been touched in a pretty special way."

Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jetski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore. Contributed

Mr Boland said everyone was welcome to come and pay their respects to the "kindest guy you'll ever meet".

"He was such a nice dude and would do anything for anyone without wanting anything in return," he said.

Mr Boland rushed home from China to be with the family of his lifelong friend when he learned his mate was missing.

"He was everyone's best mate," he told the Daily. "He'd give you the shirt off his back, the last dollar he had in his bank account, that's the type of guy he was."

Luke's family are struggling to come to terms with his tragic death, but Mr Boland said the community's support would help them through the difficult time.

"They're obviously upset, but they're strong," he said.

Mourners comfort each other after it was announced police had found the body of missing man Luke Howard. Matty Holdsworth

Sunshine Coast Water Police found Luke's body after he went missing on Monday afternoon.

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman said Luke's family was distraught by the news, but hoped they would find closure.

"Like us, they were hoping for a better outcome, unfortunately that hasn't happened," he said.

"We hope the family will get some closure."

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifesaving co-ordinator Jacob Thomson said the rescue team's thoughts were with Luke's family and friends.

"It's a tragic ending. Our thoughts are with them," he said.

Luke's funeral will be held on Monday, May 20 at 10am at the Gregson & Weight Chapel at Buderim.