Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
P&O cruise ship Pacific Eden.
P&O cruise ship Pacific Eden. Contributed
News

FAREWELL: Pacific Eden cruise sets sail for new adventure

Noor Gillani
by
10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOMORROW will mark the Pacific Eden's last visit to Gladstone as well as the first cruise to visit the city this year.

The 1994 cruise liner is part of Carnival Australia's brand P&O Cruises and made its first call to Gladstone in December 2016.

A Carnival Australia spokesman said Gladstone would continue to be an attractive destination due to its location near the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"P&O Cruises will farewell Pacific Eden this year as part of an exciting transformation of its fleet, which will see the introduction of Pacific Adventure next year and the addition of a second Grand Class ship in 2021,” the spokesman said.

"It's always sad to farewell a much-loved ship such as Pacific Eden but this is tempered by the knowledge that it's part of an ambitious fleet renewal.”

The ship's final voyage is expected to depart in March before it is transferred to a new operator in April.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said its discontinuation would be felt "up and down the coast and right around the whole of Australia”.

However, Mr Branthwaite said there was no cause for alarm as the P&O fleet's larger Pacific Explorer would keep visiting, along with various other ships from Carnival Australia brands.

The Pacific Eden will be docked at the Auckland Point terminal from 8am-6pm tomorrow with up to 1226 passengers and 560 crew on board.

cruise industry cruise liner cruise ship gladstone tourism pacific eden tourism and business tourism and events queensland tourism attraction
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Suspected shed fire at Mount Maria

    Suspected shed fire at Mount Maria

    News The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were informed a short time ago.

    • 10th Jan 2019 2:20 PM
    'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    News George Spiteri's property was one of the hardest hit.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:57 PM
    Gladstone mum stole from 'every Australian taxpayer'

    premium_icon Gladstone mum stole from 'every Australian taxpayer'

    News Woman receives nearly $40,000 overpayment from Centrelink

    Mother's plea to drivers after son's death

    premium_icon Mother's plea to drivers after son's death

    News Leanne Hayne wants to leave a positive legacy for her son Jared

    Local Partners