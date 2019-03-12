Menu
A GoFundMe has been put up for Millaa Millaa fireman James Farquharson who died in a car crash at Beatrice in the tablelands on March 8. James (left) was recently in Townsville helping with flood cleanup. PHOTO: Facebook.
News

Tributes, support flow for fireman killed in crash

by Jack Lawrie
12th Mar 2019 12:26 PM
UPDATE: A GoFundMe account set up to honour a fireman tragically killed in a car crash has reached nearly $6000 in two days after two separate $1000 donations within 20 minutes this morning.

Millaa Millaa man James Farquharson, 30, was killed in a crash at Beatrice on the Tablelands sometime between 11am on March 7 and 8.45am on March 8 driving south along Old Palmerston Highway.

He was a member of the Millaa Millaa fire service, a volunteer with the Maalan fire service and a father of three.

Millaa Millaa fire captain Daryl Robinson said Mr Farquharson couldn't do enough for the community.

"He'd been to Townsville a month ago, part of the first deployment from Cairns," he said.

"That was James, you just ring him up, he'd drop everything, no dramas.

"It's going to be tough to replace him, we're a small service, there's only four or five of us.

"We're doing what we can to support the family. It was a tragic accident and he'll be sorely missed."

Millaa Millaa Lion's Club president Pat Reynolds said the community would do what they could to support Mr Farquharson's family.

"He was a quiet achiever and always there when the fire brigade needed him," he said.

"These sorts of volunteers are hard to replace in a small community, when somebody dies we all feel it."

Go to https://www.gofundme.com/ewhsk5-james-funeral to donate to the family.

crash fireman gofundme tributes

