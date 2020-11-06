Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Engineer teaching about tube bending machine
Engineer teaching about tube bending machine
News

‘Fantastic opportunity’: Apprentice intake starts

Jacobbe Mcbride
6th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE opportunity of a lifetime awaits budding local apprentices and trainees who hope to get on the tools next year.

Applications are now open for Gladstone Regional Council’s 2021 Apprenticeship and Traineeship Program.

The council is offering a variety of opportunities, which includes on-the-job training and support to develop employability skills, knowledge and experience.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the Apprenticeship and Traineeship Program included a blend of hands-on practical work, learning from subject matter experts, experienced leaders and

classroom-based learning to develop theoretical knowledge.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an organisation committed to delivering outstanding service to our community,” Cr Burnett said.

“You will have the opportunity to kick start your career within a progressive local government, working within a team that values your contribution and is invested in people.

“Applications close at 4pm on Friday, 13 November and short-listed applicants can expect to

participate in aptitude testing and an interview.”

Cr Burnett encouraged Aboriginal, Torres Strait and South Sea islander people to apply.

Successful candidates will commence with the council on Monday, April 12, 2021.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4970 0700.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTTEST 10: Ladies at Gladstone’s Spring races

        Premium Content HOTTEST 10: Ladies at Gladstone’s Spring races

        News We’ve done the form and found the Harbour City’s finest fillies from Melbourne Cup Week. Do you agree?

        75-year-old Claude's big-hearted 23,000km walk for charity

        Premium Content 75-year-old Claude's big-hearted 23,000km walk for charity

        People and Places Grandfather has raised $1.6m for child victims of sexual assault.

        Scam callers targeting Gladstone residents

        Premium Content Scam callers targeting Gladstone residents

        News The caller will ask for the person’s postcode and then use that information to find...

        Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Premium Content Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

        Community A Clinton family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of...