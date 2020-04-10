‘Fantastic job’: How local council rescued drought-hit town

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan at the Miriam Vale Hotel on January 4, 2020.

GLADSTONE Regional Council spent just over $300,000 supplying water to the drought-hit town of Miriam Vale.

Last month water began flowing from Baffle Creek again and local hotel owner Mitch Brennan congratulated council on the job it had done supplying water through the worst of the extended dry spell.

"They've done a fantastic job looking after us," he said.

While the area looks green, Mr Brennan said there was still a lack of permanent water on the ground.

"We've had some rain but it's not really enough," he said

The water restrictions implemented on September 1 were lifted last month.

The Miriam Vale Hotel is continuing to do takeaway meals and drinks since COVID-19 shutdown measures hit, but Mr Brennan said it was tough going.

The Gladstone region missed out on federal drought assistance funding worth up to $1 million when 52 councils were added to an extension of the Drought Communities Program in January.

The region was drought-declared by the Queensland Government on May 1.

Last month Mayor Matt Burnett wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking inclusion in the program, as well as a review of the decision not to award bushfire relief funding, also worth up to $1 million.

He said the drought and bushfires had impacted some of the same areas and flagged concern for the long-term resilience of vulnerable communities.

Funding from council's Community Drought Appeal, $28,659.25, is expected to be distributed in coming weeks.