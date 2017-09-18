'Fantastic day': First sod turned for health precinct, road upgrade

EXCITING DAY: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett on site at the Philip St precinct where construction started yesterday.

DIGGERS, high-vis, and surveyors are among the mountain of trees on Philip St, all working to transform a block of land into a $30million community precinct.

In what was described as a "fantastic day for Gladstone", the first sod was turned yesterday at Lot 7 Philip St, kicking off construction of a four-lane road and the Philip St precinct.

Federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett were gleeful and proud as they announced it would one day create a new standard for the region's community services.

The long-awaited precinct is expected to be a "one-stop shop" for community services from the Neighbourhood Centre to the Community Advisory Service.

Philip St precinct : Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett explains what people can expect to see as construction starts on Philip St precinct.

It will also feature at 200-bed retirement village.

"These (community hub development) applications trigger the upgrade of the road," Cr Burnett said.

"No one wanted to invest in retirement villages because they had to upgrade the intersection here at Reef St first.

"Now that's done, we can upgrade the road and attract retirement villages and build our precinct."

Cr Burnett said early construction, including the first buildings and road works, would create 90 jobs.

Once operational, he said the precinct would create 230 jobs, including those from the State and Federal Government funded National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The precinct will also include the Salvation Army's $3million community hub, with funding announced by the Gladstone Foundation in December last year.

The hub aims to have every service in one place including mental health, food material support, domestic violence, youth services, child care services, financial budgeting and financial courses through money care programs and case management.

Mr O'Dowd said the Department of Transport and Main Roads workers would "minimise disruptions" to drivers while the road works were completed within the next 12 months.

Gladstone Regional Council will open tenders for Community Advisory Service construction.