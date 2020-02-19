Menu
Andrea and Craig Dean married on their Burua property last December.
‘Fantastic’: Bride’s glowing review of region’s wedding businesses

Eilish Massie
19th Feb 2020 6:17 PM
AFTER a tough year, Andrea and Craig Dean thought a Christmas wedding would end 2019 on a perfect note.

The couple decided to marry on their Burua property during the holiday period so their whole family could attend.

After losing her sister to cancer in May 2019, Andrea wanted to finish the year on a high note.

She said their wedding gave the family a reason to celebrate again.

Andrea and Craig Dean's wedding, December 21 2019
Andrea said couples did not need to look outside the region to have a beautiful wedding at a reasonable cost.

“Anyone thinking of getting married give local businesses a chance because they did such a fantastic job,” she said.

“It worked out well because we’ve got everything we need in the Gladstone region to be able to have a beautiful wedding.

“We didn’t spend an awful amount … and it still turned out perfectly.”

