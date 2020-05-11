Menu
Chris Hemsworth shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to his mum, Leonie, and wife, Elsa Pataky.
Fans stunned by Chris Hemsworth’s mum

11th May 2020 2:31 PM

Chris Hemsworth has shared a gushing Mother's Day tribute to his mum, Leonie, and wife Elsa Pataky, praising all the "incredible mums out there".

The Thor star, 36, shared a picture on Instagram with both the women in his life, leaving plenty of fans stunned at the incredibly youthful appearance of his mother. Leonie, a schoolteacher based in Melbourne, is reported to be 60 years old.

As one wrote underneath the post: "Your mum and your wife look the same age and that is NOT a dig at your babe wife," while another simply said: "Your mum looks SO young!"

It's not the first time Hemsworth's parents have attracted attention on his social media. In 2018, the actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Leonie and his dad, Craig, at the Commonwealth Games, leading to a deluge of compliments from followers.

Hemsworth with his parents, Craig and Leonie.
"Your mum is stunning!" was among the comments from fans.

"Wow! Your mum looks more like your sister! Good genes!" someone else wrote, along with: "You have very good-looking parents."

Hemsworth, along with his fellow celebrity brothers Liam, 30, and Luke, 38, has been open about his close relationship with his family in the past, once revealing in an interview with Men's Health that his desire to pay off his parent's house motivated him to pursue acting.

"One of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents' house off. I'd asked Dad once when he thought he'd pay it off and he said, 'Honestly, probably never,'" he told the publication in January 2019.

"I was like, 'Do this for the house, think of reasons other than yourself.'"

