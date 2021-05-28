Fans react to Matthew Perry’s appearance

The Friends Reunion has officially kicked off, and as expected, Twitter has had a lot to say.

One topic of conversation was undoubtedly the appearance of Matthew Perry.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Matthew Perry looked incredibly different. Picture: Binge

Omg. What did Matthew Perry do to his face? — Amber W (@_MsIndependent) May 27, 2021

Whoever’s wearing Matthew Perry’s skin these days y’all can’t fool me mfs — tejas (@tejuuce) May 27, 2021 it's so sad to see matthew perry this way :---( — Ivy Ivy | #StopTransKillings (@msivyblack) May 27, 2021

Oh dear, Matthew Perry — ⭕️Far Out - KIRIKIRIROA (@RaewynScott1) May 27, 2021

Matthew Perry is not looking well at all. 😐 #FriendsReunion#FriendsTheReunion — Ro (@ForestSidhe) May 27, 2021

Matthew Perry looks weird. Not physically. But very weird. — Swad (@swad_shane) May 27, 2021

yaar matthew perry i feel so sad for him — molly (@killfor2seok) May 27, 2021

Thankfully, there were some super fans that were loving Matthew and his appearance.

LOOK AT MATTHEW PERRY HE LOOK SO FINE TO ME. STOP TALKING SH*T ABOUT HIM — Nikki 🪐 (@vashtiii) May 27, 2021

It comes after the star was questioned about his slurred speech during the HBO trailer.

Matthew Perry's slurred speech in the Friends reunion promo video was due to an emergency dental procedure not a drugs relapse, a source claimed.

Perry, 51, sat down with the cast of Friends for a "three question" interview with People last week about the upcoming HBO Max special.

Fans noticed, however, that the Canadian actor seemed to slur his words and even nod off at one point during the clip.

Now a source has told The Sun that Perry had actually undergone an emergency dental procedure which left him in pain - and he has not had a substance addiction relapse.

"Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," the source said.

"He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.

"Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry."

