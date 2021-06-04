Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL Rd 12 - Melbourne v Brisbane
AFL Rd 12 - Melbourne v Brisbane
Sport

Fans cringe at AFL Covid ‘farce’

by Jasper Bruce
4th Jun 2021 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:39 PM

A week after polishing off the Western Bulldogs, the Melbourne Demons met another premiership heavyweight in the Brisbane Lions on Friday night.

The clash firmed as one of the season’s most intriguing match-ups thus far — the Demons headed into the game one win clear at the top of the ladder, while the Lions found themselves on a seven-game winning streak after a shaky start to the season.

However, AFL fans were left to lament that a last-minute scheduling change moved the blockbuster from Alice Springs’ TIO Traegar Park to GIANTS Stadium in Western Sydney, where a paltry crowd turned out for the clash.

Victoria’s recent Covid-19 outbreak has forced the AFL to make a handful of venue changes over the past fortnight, and the Northern Territory’s tough border restrictions meant the league had no option but to move the clash to New South Wales.

Nevertheless, fans vented their frustration at the change on Twitter.

The two sides traded blows in the opening term before the Lions snapped three consecutive goals to take a 13-point point lead into the first change. Zac Bailey bagged two majors for the quarter, while Max Gawn and Bayley Fritsch were the goalscorers for the Dees.

Originally published as Fans cringe at AFL Covid ‘farce’

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum locked herself in room with son in aggressive ordeal

        Premium Content Mum locked herself in room with son in aggressive ordeal

        Crime When police opened the door, the child ran past police crying and yelling for his dad.

        What $1 worth of power can supply you this winter

        Premium Content What $1 worth of power can supply you this winter

        News “When doing the washing, a dollar will clean around five loads.”

        ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Premium Content ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Crime Man faces court after yelling and screaming to fight people at a Calliope caravan...