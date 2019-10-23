Fans’ concern over MAFS star’s weight loss

Since appearing on Married At First Sight, Liz Sobinoff has undergone a transformation and is now barely recognisable from her time on TV.

But the Married At First Sight star's dramatic transformation, most notably her visible weight loss, has sparked concern from some of her fans who believe Sobinoff is now worryingly "slim".

Viewers rallied around Sobinoff earlier this year when she was cruelly fat-shamed by her MAFS husband Sam Ball, who claimed she was "bigger" than other girls he dated.

Since leaving the show, Sobinoff has undergone a stunning makeover that's attracted praise from her fans.

As well as ditching her original hair extensions and dying her hair multiple shades of brown, Sobinoff has also lost weight due to her auto-immune conditions.

In her latest post, Sobinoff shared a mirror selfie as she posed in a skin-tight black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, showing off her figure.

Sporting a nude lipstick and black shades, Sobinoff wore her dark hair straight and a pair of simple white slide-on shoes.

Fans' have expressed concern for Liz Sobinoff after she shared this photo. Picture: Instagram / Liz Sobinoff

Her simple but chic get-up had followers doing a double take, praising her stunning new look as "body goals".

"You looking hot girl!" one person wrote, while another commented: "Holy moly you look absolutely stunning."

However, among the praise were some fans who expressed concern over Sobinoff's weight, including fears that she had shed kilos because of Ball's comments about her body on the show.

"Hey Elizabeth I must say you are awesome but I think you may have lost a little too much weight! Don't worry about what others think, you are great," one wrote.

Sobinoff during MAFS filming. Picture: Channel 10

"Where's your beautiful body gone babe? Sam was an a**hole to make you think you weren't perfect because you are," another commented.

Others defended Sobinoff against the criticism, pointing out that it wasn't anyone's place to comment on her dress size.

"I saw her in person recently she looked great. Her weight is no one's concern. She's beautiful," one person wrote.

Another added: "She was publicly shamed on TV and called fat, to the nation. But the moment she loses weight you're all telling her to eat a cheeseburger the comments saying 'you look sick' well yeah, she's been pretty vocal about her illnesses in the past. Power to you Liz, I'm so proud of you for flaunting what you've worked hard for & not taking notice of the haters."

Sam Ball sparked a national outrage when he made comments about Sobinoff's figure on the show. Picture: Channel 10

Sobinoff told NW magazine back in July she had lost 10kg since MAFS was filmed but her weight loss was down to health reasons, not as a result of Ball's cruel jibes.

She revealed she has an auto-immune condition similar to lupus and blood disorder porphyria.

"I think I always look fabulous. I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg … I'm actually dealing with some health conditions that cause my weight to fluctuate," she said.

"I may gain weight again and that's OK. The most important thing is that I've always been mentally strong."

Ball told MAFS producers, "I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past," after seeing her for the first time at their "wedding", sparking outcry from viewers.