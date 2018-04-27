Fancy paying tribute with an ANZAC tattoo?

Nick Robertson has a tattoo of a poppy created for him by Rachael Lonie from Black Dagger Tattoo

GLADSTONE tattoo artist Rachael Lonie has found a unique way to pay respects to the Anzacs.

Anything from poppies to slouch hats or even a solider on a horse, Rachael can customise tattoos to suit an individual's story. She first advertised her $100 offer on social media on Monday night and has since had 10 requests.

"I had 8,000 views in an hour and that's when I knew I was on to something because my usual reach is 200, so I knew the locals were really interested in it,” she said.

Rachael said the idea came to her from a past career when she worked in a nursing home.

"I have heard a lot of war stories from nursing homes and used my art to help people with dementia by drawing their portrait.

"I quit my job about two months ago as a nurse and decided to chase art, but I wanted to put my own touch on it.”

Rachael said after seven years as a palliative care nurse, she knew older people responded more to tattoos with a symbolic meaning.

"It's a kind reminder on their skin - the Anzac tattoo's have appealed to older people more but I can also do requests from younger people who would like a tattoo of their grandparent,” she said.

"A lot of older people are really interested in Anzac tattoos. They all have their own stories and the more they tell me, the better I design it.

"Someone asked for a tattoo of their mother who was in the Royal Air Force so I can do something with a plane."

"I love helping people acknowledge a family member or friend who has passed in the war with a tattoo.