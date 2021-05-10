Fan favourite event returns to 1770 Festival

Phil Geck from 1770 Marina Cafe has taken out the top Vanilla Slice honour both times to date in 2018 and 2019.

Phil Geck from 1770 Marina Cafe has taken out the top Vanilla Slice honour both times to date in 2018 and 2019.

A fan favourite event, previously described as fun and quirky, will return to the 1770 Festival in 2021.

In 2018, the inaugural Vanilla Slice War took place at the festival, where local cafes created their very own signature version of the treat to make life in general just that little bit sweeter.

This year, six judges will be scoring along the same criteria, blind tasting and scoring which is sure to bring the main 1770 Festival stage to life.

With the event set to be televised by Channel 7 and ABC, Vanilla Slice War celebrity judges have included surfing legend Layne Beachley, INXS’ Kirk Pengilly and Creek to Coast’s fishing experts Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn.

Phil Geck from 1770 Marina Cafe has taken out the top Vanilla Slice honour both times to date, in 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, the third and final “Vanilla Slice War” will bake-off on Saturday, May 22, on the 1770 Festival main stage.

This delicious challenge has been opened up to any cafe, bakery or restaurant across the entire Gladstone region which makes and sells their own signature vanilla slice.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Event organisers have donned it a unique chance to make the most of this proven drawcard event and put your baking business in the spotlight in front of locals, tourists and vanilla slice aficionados.

Think you can create a sweet treat contender?

Get cooking and enter now by emailing events@dctc.com.au.

Entries will be limited to six Gladstone region cafes, bakeries and restaurants, with

judges seeking the highest quality of filling consistency, pastry flakiness, topping, size, presentation and overall taste.

Festival Tickets for entry to the main precinct at the 1770 SES Grounds from May 21-23 2021 are now on saleHERE as well as all the latest information about the 1770 Festival plus everything you need to know about the local area, from accommodation to services.

Extend your stay and explore pristine beaches, an extensive range of wildlife and, of course, the Southern Great Barrier Reef right on our doorstep.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

– PHOTOS: Wallabies at Beef Australia Sportsman Lunch

– Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

– PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy Westpac High tea during Beef Australia