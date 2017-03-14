Famous golfer 'excited' to design new course

ARCHITECT: Graham Marsh will design the 18-hole, par-72 golf course at the proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort.

THE Marsh sporting family is famous for swinging cricket bats and golf clubs so it's hoped the proposed Graham Marsh-designed golf course will be a hole in one for the Gladstone region.

The proposed Station Creek Lifestyle Resort will include an 18-hole, par-72 golf course designed by former professional golfer and world renowned golf course architect Graham Marsh.

Mr Marsh has more than 30 years experience as a golf course architect and has designed almost 60 courses across the world.

Situated on the corner of Tannum Sands Rd and the Bruce Hwy, Mr Marsh says the Benaraby development excites him and he's looking forward to working with the "natural bushland environment” situation on the proposed site.

"This is a particularly interesting model as far as I'm concern,” Mr Marsh said.

"Here you'll have beautiful parkland and river walks and exciting things to do as a retiree and I think that extends and adds huge value to life and this is why this is such an exciting project.

"There are some natural, beautiful-looking creeks there, a nice undulation in the land, so all of that will be incorporated into the design features.”

MASTER PLAN: Station Creek Lifestyle Resort will include an 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course. Contributed

SITE: Satellite view of the proposed retirement village site on the corner of Tannum Sands Rd and the Bruce Highway. Contributed

The older brother of former Australian cricketer Rod Marsh, Mr Marsh said the course would feature varying environments to accommodate both the golf course and retirement village.

"The living areas need to be up slightly higher to stay out of the water areas, but in the low-lying areas we have plenty of room for golf,” he said.

"Closer to Station Creek and Tannum Sands Rd will have a slightly different feel.

"In time with re-vegetation and landscaping the site will come back to a more common theme.

"The uniqueness about the low-lying areas is because you can't build down there, the course will be what we call in the industry as a 'core golf course'.

Former professional golfer and golf course designer Graham Marsh Jon Ortlieb

BACKGROUND

Graham Marsh Golf Design established its reputable profile in Australia and Japan in the late 1980's and early 90's.

A concentration in the South East Asian region there after resulted in the successful completion of a number of projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, Saipan, China, South Korea and the Philippines.

With the successful delivery of these golf course developments, Graham Marsh golf design were commissioned to establish golf course facilities in the USA, Czech Republic, Germany, Cyprus, Morocco, New Zealand and now the Middle East.

Australia projects include: Robina Woods, Paradise Palms, Palm Meadows, Horizons Resort, Maroochy River, Northlakes, Secret Harbour, Twin Creeks, Royal Pines, Emerald Lakes and Terrey Hills.

The utilisation of Graham's 40 years experience as a Touring Golf Professional and his more than 30 years experience as a golf course architect, has allowed Graham Marsh Golf Design to establish itself as one of the world's leading golf course architecture companies.