Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
News

Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

by Greg Stolz
8th Apr 2020 7:05 AM

AUSTRALIA'S second-busiest beach, Surfers Paradise, is eerily deserted this morning after it's midnight closure.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches were ordered shut by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to help deter crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Surfers Paradise beach is normally teeming with early morning walkers, joggers, swimmers and surfers but is largely empty.

An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz

Sections of the beach near Cavill Ave are taped off and 'beach closed' signs have been erected.

A few people trying to walk along the beach are being warned off by lifesavers.

Mayor Tate has also ordered the closure of almost 6000 beachside carparks from The Spit to Coolangatta to deter beachgoers ahead of Easter.

Surfers is the second busiest beach after iconic Bondi, which has also been closed.

Originally published as Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
beach closure coronavirus covid-19 editors picks social distancing surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘In the air’: Childcare scheme brings uncertainty

        premium_icon ‘In the air’: Childcare scheme brings uncertainty

        News The Federal Government announced free childcare, but centres are waiting to hear how it will all work.

        Craft brewers are clocking up overtime

        premium_icon Craft brewers are clocking up overtime

        News Rapid red tape busting has kept the industry alive.

        The new items flying off Gladstone shelves

        premium_icon The new items flying off Gladstone shelves

        News Independent grocery stores are seeing new faces and familiar ones purchasing items...

        ‘Think again’: MP says stay home for Easter

        premium_icon ‘Think again’: MP says stay home for Easter

        News To help prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the region, the MP is calling for people...