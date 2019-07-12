Family's tribute to legend, true blue Aussie

THANK YOU: Family and close friends of Tex Emery send heartfelt thanks to the Emerald community

A tribute

Thank-you to the Emerald and surrounding communities.

I write on behalf of the family of the late Kevin "TEX" Emery, and would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and community for the many kindnesses, condolences and support on the sad loss of Tex.

The outpouring of phone calls, cards, flowers and cooking has been extraordinary.

As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this public thank-you as a small token of our appreciation.

We have not underestimated the power of a touch, a smile, a cuddle, a kind word, a listening ear, and honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring.

All of these made the grief of losing Tex a little bit more endurable.

The words that Tex's friend have spoken to us, are cherished words from trusted, honest and respected friends.

We know Tex would have appreciated your kind gestures as many of you had known Tex for many years.

Mates and friends have expressed such beautiful sentiments, and wonderful stories that we have no trouble in seeing why Tex enjoyed being surrounded by people and enjoyed working so much with you all.

Thank-you for your mateship to Tex. Knowing you will miss him too makes our burden a bit easier to bear.

Thank-you to the nursing staff and Doctors at the Emerald Hospital for making Tex's final days as comfortable and beautiful as possible.

A heartfelt thanks to the staff and Doctors at EMG for their continued compassion and understanding of Tex's illness over the last 10 months.

Thank-you to the nurses and home carers from Ozcare, who counselled, guided and aided us in keeping Tex at home for as long as possible.

Thank-you to the ambulance officers, who attended Tex many times. We grew to depend on your continuous understanding and treatment of Tex's deteriorating condition.

Thank-you Reverend Jen Hercott and the parish of St Luke's for your love, spiritual support and prayers. Knowing we could call any of you at anytime, day or night, was a great comfort.

Thank-you to the Emerald Show Society and Queensland Rail workers for organising and providing a Guard of Honour after Tex's service in Emerald. We felt privileged that you treasured Tex's memory to give him this honour.

We are grateful to Colin and Jeanette from Fitzroy Funerals for the reverence they showed Tex and their thoughtfulness showed to our family.

Tex was such a strong person from character, personality and presence. People's lives from this land had in many ways been profoundly touched by Tex's presence.

People saw him as a community spirited, lovely man, always smiling, gentleman, a great loss, inspirational, great bloke, good farrier, always in for a chat, beautiful man, friendly, one in a million, Emerald legend, real character, great sense of humour, best handshake ever, truly great Australian, respected, beautiful soul, good for a yarn or a joke, reliable railway man, almighty Emeraldite, champion of champions, true blue Aussie, bright spirit, legend at the railway station, outstanding citizen, fastest train driver in the west...... how deserving was Tex to get Citizen of Year this year.

Born in 1927, brought up in an orphanage, and like most children surviving the harness of the depression, getting on with life and making the best of a situation was Tex's way to proceed.

Tex's mantra was simple, a good day's work, for a good day pay's, roof over your head and food on the table - plain and simple.

Tex was an inspiration to anyone, young or old and a great example to make the most of the life we were given.

On riding his bike he said "you see so much more of the world by peddling"

Tex missed the show this year by 14 days and this would have been his 62nd year of volunteering. A beautiful tribute, minutes silence and a chair in the show ring was both thoughtful and emotional for our family. Again, thanks to The Emerald Show Society.

In recognition of Tex's work within the community, the Central Highlands Regional Council flew the flags at half-mast. A respectful gesture and a humbling experience.

The love and kindness shown to us was never wasted, it made a difference. Blessed are us who receive and those who gave ... you all.

God bless you all for your acts of kindness, thoughts and prayers.

Rose Emery, Peter, David, Theresa Congreve & Kath and Devin Cahill