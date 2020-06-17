Family's stunning response to son's killer

A teenage boy stabbed to death outside his church was trying to protect his friends when he was ambushed, his family says.

Solomone Taufeulungaki, 15, was killed in an alleged gang attack outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Deer Park after leaving school on Tuesday.

Detectives have charged six boys aged 13-16 over the Deer Park confrontation that led to the teen's death.

The accused include a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 15-year-olds, and one 16-year-old.

The teens have been charged with violent disorder and affray, and will face a children's court today.

Solomone's devastated parents say they forgive whoever killed their son.

Dad Antunaisa Taufeulungaki collapsed to the ground and cried out as he stood in the car park where his son was killed.

Solo's mum Salome Taufeulungaki also cried as the pair touched the ground and searched for their son's "spirit".

Incredibly the family, from Tonga, offered their forgiveness to the people who killed their son.

"We bless them," his mum said after leaving flowers at the scene.

"We don't want justice, we just want peace for our son."

When asked about her son's killers, she said: "We don't know them, but we love them."

Antunaisa said he hoped his son's spirit would live on at their church, located directly opposite the spot where he had died.

Emotions ran high at the scene of the teenager’s death. Picture: Tony Gough

"We feel sad. That is my church. My son comes to this church. I believe he will join us at this church every Sunday."

His aunt Siualone Taufeulungaki added: "We forgive what they do."

Solomone's family said he was a "nice guy" who was loved by his 10 siblings.

Mape Taufeulungaki paid tribute to his brother.

"Rest in Peace Toko (brother). All I know is I will see you again," he wrote on social media.

A fundraiser has been established to support Solo's heartbroken family pay for funeral costs.

The fundraiser describes him as "a caring, kind, selfless and humble soul".

"He had an incomparable sense of humour and was often referred to as a big teddy bear," it read.

"He always put others before himself and his presence always warmed up a room."

To donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-solomone-taufeulungaki