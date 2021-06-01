Family’s panic over vanished teenager

Police are appealing to the public to help find a 17-year-old boy reported missing from a quiet Far North Queensland town.

Police are appealing to the public to help find a 17-year-old boy reported missing from a quiet Far North Queensland town.

Police are appealing to the public to help find a 17-year-old boy reported missing from Mossman.

The boy was last seen about 10am on May 28 in the Mossman area and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.

He is described as caucasian, about 175cm tall with long blonde hair that is potentially tied up, and is known to visit areas including Port Douglas, Mossman Gorge, Julatten and Cairns.

Police and family hold concerns for the boy's welfare as he has a condition that requires medication.

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Mossman. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

MORE NEWS

Tree-kangaroo mauled to death in Tablelands tragedy

Elderly man fronts court over antitank rifle, guns, fireworks

Residents put forward proposal for Kuranda Range bypass

If you have seen the boy, or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100983838.

Originally published as Family's panic over vanished Far North teenager