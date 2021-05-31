Family’s mercy dash from NZ to join search for missing man

Jordan Kelly has been identified as the man missing in Moreton Bay, believed to be lost at sea.

The heartbroken friends and family of missing Sunshine Coast man Jordan Kelly were last night holding out hope the 25-year-old would be found after he disappeared in waters off Stradbroke Island at the weekend.

Mr Kelly’s friends yesterday huddled together and watched the sun set over Amity Point — the same location the group’s mate Jack McDonald miraculously emerged from cold, shark-infested waters on Saturday evening prior.

Mr Kelly and Mr McDonald prompted a large scale land and air search when they failed to return from what should have been a two hour surf ski about 10.30am on Saturday.

It was about 8pm on Saturday when Mr McDonald would make it back to Amity Point without his mate.

He was treated for hypothermia and received stitches for a split lip.

The Coast Guard searching for a missing kayaker off Amity Point, North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

Mr McDonald himself joined the desperate search on Sunday for his missing mate — whose heartbroken girlfriend of seven years Rachel Mackenzie awaited news from police, while his sister Danielle Brittain arrived on the first available flight from New Zealand.

One holiday maker recalled the moment he saw Mr McDonald approach land.

“We were here when they found the guy,” said Vishal Rajendraprasad, who had only come to Stradbroke for a weekend of fishing.

“(Miss Mackenzie) was asking him where the other guy is and asking police what to do.

“It was really emotional and sad to watch.”

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Heli Service took part in the search for the missing surf skier. The aerial search has since been called off. Picture: Surf Life Saving Queensland

The rest of Mr Kelly’s concerned family were expected to arrive intermittently from New Zealand to join the search.

Queensland Police Service Acting Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said Mr Kelly and Mr McDonald became separated when one of the skis took in water.

He said the pair had tried to help each other stay afloat before rough conditions became too hard to battle and separated the duo.

Trent Riley went missing in Moreton Bay on April 14 and has not been seen since.

Snr Sgt Gray said the conditions for searching were hazardous however crews were doing everything they could with all available resources

“We have over 16 vessels (yesterday), eight aircraft have flown over 440 square nautical miles of ocean,” Sen Sgt Gray said.

“As time goes on certainly we become more and more concerned we aren’t going to have a happy ending to this scenario.”

A 28-year-old was located last night but the other man, a 26-year-old, is still missing. Picture: Surf Life Saving Queensland

Supporters of missing Brisbane boatie Trent Riley, who has been missing since April 14 when his boat, was found in Moreton Bay, also rallied to assist with the search via the Be Like Trent Facebook group.

Snr Sgt Gray said Mr Kelly was a young fit man and the police were doing everything they could to help bring him home.

The search for Mr Kelly will continue tomorrow morning and go for the next two days.

