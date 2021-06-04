Family’s life ‘at risk’ after shock privacy breach

A mother has had her life turned “upside down” after a national agency accidentally gave private information to her abusive ex-partner.

A Victorian mum claims her family's lives have been ­endangered after the National Disability Insurance Agency accidentally gave their private details to her abusive ex-­partner.

The woman, who can't be named due to concerns for her safety, says she fears becoming homeless after she made the chilling discovery last week.

The shock privacy breach occurred when her son's NDIS plan was sent to his father, who was released from jail last year.

"You have literally put my life, my kid's life at risk," she warned, adding he was imprisoned for violence against her.

The NDIA had been advised not to disclose some information to the father in order to protect the family.

But documents that included their location, school and names of some professionals working with the son, were sent to him in February.

A support worker was the first to realise the error - three months later.

The mother was told the system automatically sent out the information after reporting the incident to the NDIA.

She received an apology and was told it would be ­referred to the privacy team.

"You say it's a glitch in the system and you're sorry but it's really not good enough," she said. "I don't think (they) really understand what this has caused to me and my family."

Her pleas for information fell on deaf ears this week, when in an attempt to follow up on the issue via the phone, she was told to send an email.

"I shouldn't have to just sit here and wait and see if something happens," she said.

"He's very unpredictable. It is not just me who is worried about his actions, it is other people as well."

An intervention order has been taken out against the ex-partner but the casual worker said she has been unable to work while she copes with the stress of having to move house and change schools.

She's been offered three days in a motel but has nowhere to go after that.

"I'm going to be homeless again," she said. "They say domestic violence is a high priority, it doesn't seem that way."

An NDIA spokesman said the safety and wellbeing of participants and their families was of the highest priority.

"The agency takes this matter very seriously and the NDIA is currently reviewing the case carefully," a statement read, adding it had offered immediate support.

"The NDIA will continue to work with the family to ensure they are supported."

Opposition NDIS spokesman, Bill Shorten, has demanded the federal government come clean on who will be held accountable, and how many other dangerous data breaches had occurred.

"This is a shocking, unacceptable and terrifying situation and my heart goes out to the woman involved," Mr Shorten said.

"These are the real human dangers that occur when you try to privatise the disability safety net."

A Sydney domestic violence victim this week revealed that NSW Police accidentally gave her phone data to her former partner.

