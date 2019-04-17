$8700 airline charge dividing the internet

The family of a boy who broke his leg in Thailand is furious Delta asked for $8700 to fly him and his dad home. Picture: AP/Mary Altaffer

A furious uncle has blasted Delta for not offering his family cheaper flights home after his young nephew broke his leg in Thailand.

Tyler Davis, from the US state of Washington, wrote a series of messages on Twitter about the issue that's divided the internet.

Tyler's nephew broke his leg in Thailand after he was hit by a motorbike, The Sun reported.

According to a series of tweets, Mr Davis' brother wanted to fly home early with his son for treatment with a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon and requested business-class seats so the boy could keep his leg elevated in a bid to avoid blood clots.

Mr Davis accused Delta of leaving them abroad as they were unable to offer the father and son business-class seats on a flight for less than $8700 for both seats.

"They booked the whole trip with Delta and Delta partners initially," Mr Davis wrote.

"It was a week long vacation in Thailand. But due to my nephew getting hit by a motorcycle, they had to change flights to get back home.

"Delta tried to get a flight - but swelling was too high to travel."

The family was eventually able to travel after the child's swelling went down, but then came the challenge of finding affordable and available seats.

"Swelling went down and went to travel but Delta was unable to get them onto a partner that had 10 seats available to Shanghai and then to the US," Mr Davis wrote.

"They've been sitting in Phuket waiting for flight to Shanghai and then onto the US. Beyond all these mishaps .@Delta still wants 7k."

Mr Davis explained the airline asked for $US3125.73 ($A4356.33) per person to fly the father and son back in business class.

The family eventually made it home in economy, with the boy finding a row of free seats in economy.

However, social media users were conflicted over who was to blame.

Some said the airline should have done more.

One person replied to Mr Davis: "That's insane! When I broke my leg back in 2010, Delta upgraded my flight for free all the way from Paris to Dulles. Can't believe they were this awful to you."

Another said: "Poor little man hope they all get home safe and sound, and he gets the care he needs."

Someone also tweeted: "The system needs some fixing. This is rediculous (sic)."

Others were less sympathetic, saying the prices were fair.

One user wrote: "And 6.3k, which is $3158/person, for a reservation date change, 12+ hour, international flight, in First Class. I'd say that's a deal."

Another remarked: "How is this the fault of the airline? Things happen in life, and we feel for the kid, but if you change a ticket, especially an international one, it costs money.

"The airline is not at fault, and it's not their responsibility. Just sayin."

In a tweet, Delta said: "Hello Tyler, we were able to move Bennett and his mom to bulkhead seats, which provides additional leg room.

"We also informed the crew on his PVG flight to assist as much as possible while on-board. HYC."

An airline spokesperson told Sun Online Travel: "We are reviewing the details to better understand what happened and have worked to re-accommodate the family."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission