SCHOOL SQUEEZE: Carter Payne, 6, and stepdad Matt Phillips. Mr Phillips is concerned there may not be enough room for Carter and other kids in the region’s schools in a decade.
CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

Blake Antrobus
11th Feb 2020 5:35 AM
CARTER Payne loves every minute of second grade at St Mary's Primary School, but the six-year-old's stepdad Matt Phillips doesn't know whether there will even be room for Carter and his siblings in the region's schools in a decade.

The Phillips family lives in booming Ipswich, but their concern for their children's educational needs is reflected across regional Queensland.

Examination of population and school data reveals most areas in our state will not have enough infrastructure to accommodate booming populations in 10 years.

Kevin Bates, president of the Queensland Teachers' Union, said the State Government would not meet population growth needs.

Demographer Bernard Salt said there was a risk of teachers working in "congested, substandard buildings" unless the State Government changed its approach to building schools.

Mr Phillips, who has two other sons and a daughter due this month, said it was unfair for families to be burdened with long commutes just to get their children into well-resourced schools.

"We don't want to be living somewhere and driving 45 minutes to take the kids to school," Mr Phillips said.

"We ideally want to have everything within the same location and not make travel a big issue because there's no room in the schools.

"Even getting into daycare and kindy, it all has the same effect with so many people here and not enough schooling to fit everyone in."

