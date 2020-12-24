Family’s Christmas lights with a twist

Christmas lights completely powered by solar and batteries at Tanya Melksham's residence.

Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces as they see Tanya Melksham’s light display is what motivates her to put the lights up each year.

For the past five years, with the help of husband Rick, Mrs Melksham has hung out the lights on their Sun Valley home.

However what makes the light display unique is it is all solar powered.

The display lacks cords taped to the ground or bundles of wires hidden behind pieces.

“I always wanted to do Christmas lights but Rick didn’t want to do power lights because he didn’t want cords running all over,” Mrs Melksham said.

“So I just get solar ones.”

Mrs Melksham gets her lights from a variety of stores including Big W, The Reject Shop, Bunnings and some from eBay.

“You don’t have a lot of choices with solar so some of the things, I just get frames and wrap lights around them,” she said.

Not only does the solar power keep the wires off the ground, it also helps keep the power bill down.

The way the display is held up is somewhat innovated - magnets are used to attach the solar panels to their house’s steel frame.

All up it takes about two weeks to put the lights up with plans to extend the display next year.

Mrs Melksham said a few families had made their way up to see the lights, with Santa himself making the occasional appearance.

“We had about eight people come in (Tuesday) night, all strangers,” she said.

“We opened up the gate and they came in and had a look and they were just amazed it was all solar.”

However there’s one reason Mrs Melksham loves putting up the display more than anything else.

“Just all the kids,” she said.

“A little girl down the road walks up every night … she just loves it.

“The strangers coming in last night and saying it was wonderful.

“You just get a buzz out of it.”

The lights are located at 2 Acorn St Sun Valley and will stay on until New Year’s Day.

