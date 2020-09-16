Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Graffiti at a Redlynch resident's play equipment.
Graffiti at a Redlynch resident's play equipment.
Crime

Family’s beloved playground trashed by offensive graffiti

by Grace Mason
16th Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REDLYNCH family has been left fuming after vandals broke into their yard and trashed their large children's playground and a beloved cubbyhouse.

Jade Turnball said the offenders likely got inside sometime on Monday night and they spotted the tags and damage on Tuesday.

Among the damage are various obscene phrases including "Max got cheesy d***".

Community Newsletter SignUp
Vandals have damaged a playground and cubby belonging to Jade Turnball's family in Redlynch Valley. Picture: Supplied
Vandals have damaged a playground and cubby belonging to Jade Turnball's family in Redlynch Valley. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

Ms Turnball said the property belonged to her parents and her father Mark had hand built the cubbyhouse years ago.

She said her brother's children Lara, 13, Chelsea, 12, and Ethan, 8, had seen the damage and were furious.

The family believe the vandalism occurred sometime on Monday night. Picture: Supplied
The family believe the vandalism occurred sometime on Monday night. Picture: Supplied

 

"They're all disappointed, it's really sad," she said.

"That cubby was special because dad built it from scratch.

"It's hard work to be able to afford the playground.

"For someone to come onto our property … it's a breach of privacy."

The playground is well known by local residents. Picture: Supplied
The playground is well known by local residents. Picture: Supplied

The incredible playground is well known by the Redlynch community, not just those in the Rocks Rd area where they live, but others who drive in the area as it can be seen from the Redlynch Intake Rd.

The family hopes someone may recognise the tags. Picture: Supplied
The family hopes someone may recognise the tags. Picture: Supplied

Ms Turnball posted the images to social media pages on Tuesday and said she hoped someone may recognise the tags and know who was responsible.

She said some of the other words written included Max, Scott, NHS, Chris and Singo.

 

Originally published as Family's beloved playground trashed by offensive graffiti

More Stories

crime editors picks graffiti queensland crime

Just In

    Good news for stranded Aussies

    Good news for stranded Aussies
    • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

        Premium Content Footy field destroyed in brazen vandalism attack

        News SEE THE PHOTOS >>> A junior rugby league club in the Gladstone region has had its field torn up in a senseless attack.

        • 16th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        Gladstone doctors chosen as emergency specialists

        Premium Content Gladstone doctors chosen as emergency specialists

        News THREE Gladstone Hospital doctors have been selected to become emergency...

        • 16th Sep 2020 10:48 AM
        Submissions open soon for prestigious art awards

        Premium Content Submissions open soon for prestigious art awards

        News The 2020 Art Awards will differ slightly from previous years due to the ongoing...

        • 16th Sep 2020 10:32 AM
        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...