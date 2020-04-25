Family’s 35-year-old Anzac Day tradition

Amanda, Melissa, Margaret Warner have been up since 1am making rum and milk coffee as part of the Anzac Day gunfire breakfast tradition.

ALTHOUGH many residents were up before the sun for the Anzac Day Dawn Service, the Warner family have been going since 1am.

They were partaking in a 35-year-old tradition, making coffee with rum and milk – a traditional army drink said to have been handed out to give soldiers ‘liquid courage’.

“Both of my daughters and all of our grandchildren have been brought up with Anzac Day to show respect,” mum Margaret Warner said.

“They come down every year and they help with the gunfire breakfast.

“It’s to show people that the younger generation need to show respect to our free country.”

Mrs Warner remembers a number of people on Anzac Day; her grandfather who was in the Darwin bombing, her husband’s grandfather who served in the Second Light Horse brigade in Palestine and her husband’s aunty who was in World War II.

The family held a driveway Dawn Service at home before they headed to the cenotaph.

Each year Mrs Warner lays a purple wreath for her husband’s aunt.

“The purple wreath is for all the animals that actually served in all the wars,” Mrs Warner said.

“If we didn’t have those animals then the Light Horse wouldn’t have been the Light Horse to start off with – it’s to commemorate them.

“It’s her favourite colour as well, she used to love purple so we do it for both.”