Family witnesses man shot in dispute over money

A 54-year-old was hit in the head with a glass object and shot more than once in the hip by a small-calibre firearm at the Curzon St home shortly after 8pm Tuesday.

It's understood the man was at home with his family when a group of about nine people stormed the house about 8pm.

The resident man, who was home with his family, knew at least one member of the group.

Detectives believe a dispute over money being owed erupted into an argument during which the man was first physically assaulted and then shot by a small calibre firearm, understood to be a pellet gun.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital and underwent treatment for injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.

The group of people fled the area and yesterday remained on the run from police.

Toowoomba CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker said investigations were ongoing.

"Police have spoken to a number of witnesses and are conducting inquiries to locate at least one male person," he said.

One member of the group has been identified by police with inquiries being conducted into the identify of the other group members.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were tasked to the property after receiving reports a man had been shot in the abdomen.

Some residents in the nearby area reported hearing gunshots around the reported time of the incident, while others said they heard nothing.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.