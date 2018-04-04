Family welcome new bub on Easter Sunday

TOO CUTE: Gladstone parents Emma and Ryan Lambert welcomed daughter Eleanor on Easter Sunday at Gladstone Hospital.

A GLADSTONE couple received a little bit of extra Easter cheer this year after the birth on Easter Sunday of their third child.

Eleanor Lambert was born at 4.11pm on April 1 to parents Emma and Ryan at Gladstone Hospital.

She joins brother Riley, 5 and sister Kira, 4.

Named after her grandmother on Ryan's side, Eleanor was due on Good Friday but decided to wait until Easter Sunday to make her arrival.

"I didn't want an April Fool's baby because I didn't think anyone would believe me if I sent out the message that we had bub," Emma said.

"Of course because it was the one day I didn't want to have her, she decided she'd come."

Despite Eleanor arriving on the first of the month, Emma said it was extra special to have a baby born on Easter Sunday.

Emma said it was a fantastic surprise for her other two children.

"The kids were very excited to wake up and find that the Easter Bunny had delivered their sister," she said.

"They met her at the hospital Sunday night and were absolutely smitten with her.

"They just wanted to hold her and touch her."

Eleanor also follows on her mum's local legacy, with Emma having been born at the same hospital.

While her other children were born at the Gladstone Mater Hospital, Emma made the switch hoping to have a water birth.

The couple said Eleanor was likely to be their last child.

"The third birth was unpredictable because the other two followed pretty much the same pattern," Emma said.

"I got to spend a bit more time pregnant with her.

"She's my last so we tried to enjoy it as much as possible."

With the excited parents' extended family living locally, the pair is sure to have plenty of helping hands to raise the kids.

While Eleanor made her entrance on a special day for the whole family, the couple said they didn't forget to celebrate Easter.

"Ryan's dad lives around the corner with his wife and they were the lucky ones who got to watch the kids for us while they were full of chocolate," Emma said.

"I got to have my Easter eggs beforehand."