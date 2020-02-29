Family visit tops bucket list for cancer sufferer

Tannum Sands residents Debbie and David Tilbury are slowly ticking items off Debbie's bucket list after she recently stopped chemotherapy.

THE top item on the bucket list hanging on Debbie Tilbury’s fridge does not involve an adrenaline-filled activity or overseas trip, it is to see her only grandson Cody turn two this December.

Last year Debbie and her husband David made the decision to stop her treatment – it was the highest oral chemotherapy dosage and the side-effects were intolerable.

Doctors gave her the same prognosis with or without the treatment, she would have six to 12 months left.

She said by choosing quality of life she could enjoy the time she had left and slowly tick more items off the list.

On top of the list is to see her son Justin in Perth, and she has set a goal to make it to her grandson’s second birthday.

“I’d like to see my grandchildren, my granddaughter Tia is 20 and my grandson Cody just turned 1 last December,” she said.

“My goal, even though they say I have 6-12 months, is to survive that and see my grandson turn two.

“Each year I’m going to say the same thing. I want to see him turn 3, 4, 5, I’ll go as far as I can.

The most recent item to be ticked off was a week-long holiday at Seventeen Seventy last Christmas, when Debbie and David stayed at a beachfront cabin at the caravan park.

The holiday was the result of a GoFundMe page set up by Debbie’s hairdresser and close friend Leisa.

It raised $2500 which paid for their accommodation and kennels for their two dogs.

“David’s a navy veteran … We live from fortnight to fortnight and it’s very hard to save up the money,” Debbie said.

Debbie Tilbury hopes to continue to tick items off her bucket list, after she stopped a high dosage chemotherapy treatment late last year.

“It was a very good idea that Leisa had, just to get me away from doctors, hospitals et cetera, so she’s been absolutely wonderful.

“There’s still a few things I’d like to do, and if I can go back on GoFundMe then I’ll endeavour to do it.”

After spending most of their lives travelling while David was in the Australian navy, they said they have been overwhelmed by support since retiring at Tannum Sands two years ago.

They have become close friends with their neighbour Tina, are on first name basis with Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and praise the Gladstone Hospital oncology team.

“We’ve never settled anywhere … it’s built into you being ex-navy, you move every two years,” David said.

“So this is the first time we’ve lived anywhere for this amount of time, the nurses and the doctors and everyone at Boyne and Tannum are fantastic.”

David has not been without challenges too.

He has post traumatic stress disorder as a result of his time in the navy.

But they agreed their challenging life experiences gave them perspective.

“If you think you’ve got it tough, think about the kids who are at the Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital,” he said.

“There’s always someone doing it tougher.”

Debbie said they were lucky to have had a “good life” enjoying much of it living on the country.

“Live life to the fullest, have a positive outlook and love what you see on this planet,” she said.