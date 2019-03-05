HAWAII HELL: Woman strip searched, locked up and sent home

Coolum woman Lourdes Lazo ended up in a Honolulu maximum security prison when she was detained on suspicion that she might apply for a Green Card to stay permanently in the United States. Lourdes, who was on the way to the US mainland to visit relatives, said she was singled out because of her Peruvian nationality.

WHAT was meant to be a visit to see relatives in the United States has turned into a nightmare for a Sunshine Coast woman after she was detained at Honolulu Airport on Oahu and then locked in a federal maximum security prison for two days before being returned to Australia.

Lourdes Lazo left her Coolum home on February 25 and flew out to the US mainland via Hawaii at 10.30pm that night.

She had landed in Honolulu at around midday, the only non-white passenger on a flight full of Australians.

Lourdes said when US Homeland Security agents questioned her purpose in going to the United States, claiming she would seek a Green Card, she was given the choice of withdrawing her visa or face a five-year ban from entering the United States.

When she agreed to withdraw, she was told the next available flight was two days away and that she would be in the meantime housed in a detention centre.

The detention centre turned out to be a maximum security prison where she was to be eventually taken handcuffed in the back of a security van with two male prisoners.

Lourdes has an honours degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management, an advanced diploma in business, speaks English, Spanish, French and Portuguese fluently and has an employment background in travel and as an educational advisor.

Being well educated, able to speak multiple languages and strong family connections to Peru's Australian Embassy were not enough to protect her from what she said appeared to be profiling by the Homeland Security officials.

At one point she had been surrounded by nine Homeland Security officers, four of whom she said had been particularly aggressive in their manner, demanding to know her purpose in the United States and insisting that she was there to work.

Lourdes said their attitude had made her fearful and with good reason.

By 6.30pm after having no food since her arrival she was eventually given water.

Handcuffed and locked in the back of a security van, Lourdes said she found herself being taken not to a detention centre but to the maximum security jail full of convicted criminals.

There she was made to strip in front of an officer, handed a set of prison clothing far too big for her size-six frame, fingerprinted, machine screened and finally body searched.

A nurse was then to ask her if she had any mental health problems.

"When I said I felt terrible she asked if I wanted to kill myself," Lourdes said.

"An officer showed me forms I didn't understand. He said I was being incarcerated with murderers and felons and that if anything happened to me it was not their responsibility. I was asked to provide names of next of kin in case anything happened to me."

Finally at 7.30pm she was given a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and taken to the third floor which contained 43 women and to a cell she was to share with a woman called Sandra from Tahiti.

It was the first humanity Lourdes said she was to encounter since her ordeal began.

"Sandra was a Christian and very nice to me," she said. "The other inmates were fantastic, they fed me. It was the first time I had been in a jail in my life and the worst moment in my life."

Lourdes said fellow prisoners lent her personal items and warned her it was an environment where male guards would sexually abuse inmates, taking them from their cells during the night.

"I couldn't sleep," she said. "I was afraid something would happen to me."

Despite having provided Homeland Security officials with a contact person for the Peruvian Embassy in Australia, her partner and parents, Lourdes effectively dropped off the face of the Earth after boarding her flight from Brisbane.

"My family was freaking out," she said. "Nobody knew if I had been kidnapped or what.

"I've contacted the Peruvian Embassy, this can't just happen and no-one take action.

"I've been to the US six times and never violated any rules."

After two days in jail Lourdes was returned in handcuffs to the airport. The cuffs were removed when she entered the Homeland Security Office.

However this time the attitude had changed, she said everyone was friendly but rebuffed attempts from officers to communicate with her in Spanish, preferring instead to use English

Lourdes said she had been condemned by her passport and that her documentation rather than saving her, was treated as evidence of an intent that didn't exist.

She said even her personal manicure kit which included items to maintain her immaculately manicured nails had been seen as tools of trade.

What had happened to her, Lourdes said, was a sign in the Trump America that people like her from South America had no rights.