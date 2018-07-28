Family ties will be strong at 48th Gladstone Eisteddfod

FAMILY FIRST: Matilda, 7, and Imogene England are competing at the 48th Gladstone Eisteddfod next week.

THE 48th edition of a Gladstone institution starts next Sunday at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The Gladstone Eisteddfod has touched many generations.

This will continue when mother and daughter, Imogene and seven-year-old Matilda England perform their own pieces this year.

Imogene is returning to perform after 20 years, joining Matilda who is entering her second eisteddfod.

"I thought if I make her get up and do it I should do it myself,” Imogene said.

"I'm saying Mushrooms by Sylvia Plath and The Lady Next Door by Judith Viorst... They're old favourites of mine so I'm going with the safe option.”

Matilda is performing five pieces including poem Clumsy by Max Fatchen and nursery rhyme Little Miss Muffet.

"It's fun and I get to be on stage,” Matilda said.

"She's always wanted to get up on stage, put on little shows for people and she's been practising very hard this year,” Imogene said.

Matilda is taught by veteran speech and drama teacher Beth Jones, who is Imogene's former teacher.

Matilda has been practising every day for 30 minutes in preparation for the Eisteddfod, hoping to better her two seconds and a third place from last year.

The Gladstone Eisteddfod starts on August 5. It will run until September 28.