Expo to shine spotlight on family support

A GLADSTONE expo will prove there's no shortage of support services for families living in our region.

Returning for its second year the Gladstone Child and Family Expo will showcase services in health, well-being, nutrition, development and more.

Communities for Children executive officer Wendy Morris said the idea family services were lacking in Gladstone was not true.

"Navigating the service sector can be difficult," the mother of two said.

"Imagine as a first time parent, your child's teacher tells you your child is not meeting some development milestones," she said.

"If you've never needed to source support services before, where do you start?"

The Child and Family Expo will showcase Gladstone specialists from kindergarten services to health and well-being experts.

Ms Morris, who is part of the organising committee behind the expo, realised parents were unaware of the services available while meeting with other family providers including Roseberry Community Services, Autism, Queensland, Queensland Health and the Gladstone Library.

"We'd all had a conversation with clients saying they believed there was a lack of local service providers," she said.

"While we could get those people the information they needed, we knew there must be more people in the community in the same situation."

The second child and family expo will connect parents with services they may not have worked with before, including Kindermusik and Kindergym.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible for all parents and carers," she said.

"The majority of our community's needs can be met without long distance travel."

This year the expo is held during under-8s week, in what will be a seven-day festival celebrating all Gladstone's offers for children and family across the region.

It will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on May 25 from 9am-1pm.