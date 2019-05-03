Tragic act after Jerry Springer blow-up

Mr Alvey took his life nine days after an episode of The Jerry Springer show, featuring his fiance brutally dumping him aired.

A family is reeling after their son was left broken from appearing on an episode of Jerry Springer.

Blake Alvey, from Louisville, Kentucky, appeared on The Jerry Springer Show in May 2018, where he was confronted by his fiancee Cassie Rutter.

The episode, titled "Gay Phase … Over", focused on the central premise Ms Rutter would blindside her fiance with the devastating news she'd cheated on him.

Ms Rutter told her fiance, "I don't want to get married."

She then said, "And, there's someone else."

Ms Rutter went on to reveal she'd sold the engagement ring Mr Alvey gave her and had been having an affair with his friend who she planned to leave him for.

Producers then introduced Mr Alvey's friend to the show, and the two men fought on stage.

Mr Alvey tragically took his own life days after the episode aired.

The couple filmed the episode on May 8, 2018, and "Gay Phase … Over" went to air in the US on May 24.

Mr Alvey took his own life on June 3, nine days after the air date. He left behind an infant son.

In a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, in Lousville last week, lawyers argued the show's producers and executives knew the production would "elicit an extreme reaction" from Mr Alvey, according to WDRB.

Blake Alvey took his own life days after the Jerry Springer episode aired.

The wrongful death suit argues Mr Alvey took his own life "as a result of severe emotional and mental suffering and anguish".

The lawsuit accuses The Jerry Springer Show of "reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others". The legal action was filed on behalf of Mr Alvey's family and infant son.

Ms Rutter is named as a defendant in the suit.

On Ms Rutter's Facebook page, she posted a 'Suicide Awareness Month' post.

The family's lawyer, Brenton Stanley, said the show caused "great emotional distress, leading to his tragic and untimely death".

"The Jerry Springer Show was designed to humiliate and exploit people like Blake, while the defendants disregard the devastating consequences that their conduct can have on people's lives," the suit reads. "We will fight to hold them accountable."

Ms Rutter posted on Facebook in September about "Suicide Prevention Month", saying "suicide is the number one silent killer of good people!"

"I can tell you on a personal level, the pain and hurt never go away … The questions are never answered (here on earth) and it will affect your family for the rest of THEIR lives," she wrote.

The episode, which has now been wiped from appearing online, also featured two men fighting with a floral bouquet and two women showering and kissing on stage to wild applause.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

