Family stranded in Keppels after boat drags anchor

7.45am: Yeppoon Coast Guard volunteers are gearing up Tuesday morning to join the search for a 4.6m boat which dragged its anchor off Conical Island on Monday.

Police are currently looking near Farnborough and the Coast Guard will head out toward Corio Bay.

Yeppoon's Flotilla Commander said the vessel was likely to head that way given the eastern swell and winds.

"If it runs into anything at 30 knots per hour, it'll be just like a car crash," he said.

The Coast Guard has sent a radio alert to vessels in the area.

The boat's owner was camping at the National Park campgrounds with his family until Friday.

It is the same campgrounds from which Gary Flower went missing in January 2020, after he attempted to swim to a vehicle dragging its anchor.

