Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Yeppoon Coast Guard
Yeppoon Coast Guard
News

Family stranded in Keppels after boat drags anchor

JANN HOULEY
15th Jun 2021 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

7.45am: Yeppoon Coast Guard volunteers are gearing up Tuesday morning to join the search for a 4.6m boat which dragged its anchor off Conical Island on Monday.

Police are currently looking near Farnborough and the Coast Guard will head out toward Corio Bay.

Yeppoon's Flotilla Commander said the vessel was likely to head that way given the eastern swell and winds.

"If it runs into anything at 30 knots per hour, it'll be just like a car crash," he said.

The Coast Guard has sent a radio alert to vessels in the area.

 The boat's owner was camping at the National Park campgrounds with his family until Friday.

It is the same campgrounds from which Gary Flower went missing in January 2020, after he attempted to swim to a vehicle dragging its anchor.

 

Originally published as Family stranded in Keppels after boat slips anchor

boat drag anchor farnborough beach national parks and wildlife services qps tmbnews yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        Premium Content Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        News A Gladstone mother of four needed to attend court over a surprising traffic offence.

        Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        Premium Content Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        News Gladstone was hit with quite a lot of rain, and some noticeable hailstones from the...

        Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        News Paramedics, fire crews, and police attended the scene of the incident.

        Busking tournament to take over Gladstone streets

        Premium Content Busking tournament to take over Gladstone streets

        Entertainment In a first for the region, buskers will travel from all over for the first regional...