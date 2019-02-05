Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW LOCATION: Martin Newton outside the new premesis for Klaas Diesel.
NEW LOCATION: Martin Newton outside the new premesis for Klaas Diesel. Klaas Diesel
Business

Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

Mark Zita
by
5th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU love trucks of all shapes and sizes, Klaas Diesel's open day this Saturday will cater to that interest.

To celebrate the opening of the business' new Clinton location, Klaas Diesel will open its doors with a free sausage sizzle and a truck show.

The trucks are owned by long-time clients of the business.

Owner Martin Newton said the move to the new workshop was the next step for the business, which was started in 2012.

"We've been doing business for about seven years now and we've progressed from a small workshop to now expanding with the growth,” Mr Newton said.

"Work's been really busy on the heavy transport side.

"That's why we expanded to a bigger workshop to cater for trucks, cars and expanding part of our business.”

Mr Newton has built his small family business around his loyal customer base.

"The growth in the business is basically due to the loyalty of of the customers,” he said.

"It just keeps growing. I still have my first client that started with me.

"(We're) looking after local businesses basically - it's orientated around local clientele and supporting them the best we can.”

One of Mr Newton's clients is a member of the Gladstone Men's Shed and they will be conducting the sausage sizzle on the day.

"I mentioned to him we were having an open day - and he's offered for the Men's Shed to do the barbecue,” he said.

"They're doing a great favour for me and I'm more than happy to support the Men's Shed as well.”

The event will be held between 9.30am-3pm at 8 Neil Street, Clinton.

better business gladstone region klaas diesel
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Nashos need help to find new members

    premium_icon Nashos need help to find new members

    News The National Servicemen's Association of Gladstone is facing a member shortage and hope to increase the longevity of the branch.

    PHOTOS: Gladstone students' first week of school for 2019

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone students' first week of school for 2019

    Education Parents across the region celebrate their children's first day.

    Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    premium_icon Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    News A MAGISTRATE has apologised to a woman after a court was told...

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:08 PM
    Meditation sessions will have you dance to your inner energy

    premium_icon Meditation sessions will have you dance to your inner energy

    News She wants to share the tools that helped her overcome a great loss.

    • 5th Feb 2019 3:00 PM