Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

NEW LOCATION: Martin Newton outside the new premesis for Klaas Diesel.

NEW LOCATION: Martin Newton outside the new premesis for Klaas Diesel. Klaas Diesel

IF YOU love trucks of all shapes and sizes, Klaas Diesel's open day this Saturday will cater to that interest.

To celebrate the opening of the business' new Clinton location, Klaas Diesel will open its doors with a free sausage sizzle and a truck show.

The trucks are owned by long-time clients of the business.

Owner Martin Newton said the move to the new workshop was the next step for the business, which was started in 2012.

"We've been doing business for about seven years now and we've progressed from a small workshop to now expanding with the growth,” Mr Newton said.

"Work's been really busy on the heavy transport side.

"That's why we expanded to a bigger workshop to cater for trucks, cars and expanding part of our business.”

Mr Newton has built his small family business around his loyal customer base.

"The growth in the business is basically due to the loyalty of of the customers,” he said.

"It just keeps growing. I still have my first client that started with me.

"(We're) looking after local businesses basically - it's orientated around local clientele and supporting them the best we can.”

One of Mr Newton's clients is a member of the Gladstone Men's Shed and they will be conducting the sausage sizzle on the day.

"I mentioned to him we were having an open day - and he's offered for the Men's Shed to do the barbecue,” he said.

"They're doing a great favour for me and I'm more than happy to support the Men's Shed as well.”

The event will be held between 9.30am-3pm at 8 Neil Street, Clinton.