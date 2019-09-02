Menu
MISSED: Celebrating David Clutterbuck's 21st birthday are (from left) Steven Clutterbuck, sister Emma Tarboton, David Clutterbuck and Wendy Clutterbuck.
Family shares son's story to save lives of others

Tara Miko
2nd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
DAVID Clutterbuck was the kind of young man who would drop everything at a moment's notice to help family and friends.

He forgave easily and reconciled with his former tormentors and those who had done him wrong.

The 26-year-old was a "pure heart" and for that he will be remembered, not the drug addiction he fell into.

"He didn't understand that he was actually quite strong," his parents Steven and Wendy Clutterbuck said.

"He fell into addiction probably later than most - he didn't fit the stereotype.

"He was educated, he knew about drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, that's just the way addiction works."

David took his own life last week in Toowoomba, not as a result of the disease he'd battled for four years, but other life pressures.

As his loved ones prepared today to say their farewells in the Garden City, surrounded by David's friends and family who have travelled from around Australia, Mrs Clutterbuck wants his story to save others.

David fell into addiction four years ago and, after a brief stint in rehab, stayed clean for 18 months on his second try.

Through Fresh Start, which is based in Western Australia, the young mechanic had cleaned himself up and won the addiction battle, if only for a brief time.

But he recognised the invaluable work Fresh Start and its pioneering treatment methods against addiction, and it is that work Mrs Clutterbuck is calling for friends and family to support after his death.

"He would want his story told... he would not want flowers," Mrs Clutterbuck said.

"He would want us to do something meaningful, even if it's just a dollar that goes towards Fresh Start."

Likewise, any support for Toowoomba's rehabilitation centres would be welcomed with David having sought support from Teen Challenge.

"I look at David and I know his story hasn't actually finished."

A service will be held in Toowoomba today, with another to be held in Western Australia next weekend.

To support Fresh Start, see freshstart.org.au.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, help is available. Phone Lifefline on 131114.

