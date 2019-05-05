Family rivals on deck at the HookUp

GAME ON: Bianca, 17, and Tammy Stott with Aaron and Xavier Scott, 7, about to launch their boat at the Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp on Saturday morning.

THE Stott's and Scott's are two of many families eager to take home a boat at the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

But, even if they don't there's a second best prize: out-fishing the other family.

The Gladstone region families have entered the Boyne Tannum HookUp for the past five years.

They embrace the competition's family-friendly atmosphere even out on the water, with a family rivalry to help make the fishing trips a little more exciting for the parents and children.

On Saturday morning Tammy Stott proudly told The Observer they were in the lead, with 19 catches to the Scott family's one.

"We caught a 35cm grunter which was really good,” Tammy said.

With the help of Tammy's 17-year-old daughter Bianca, Tammy said the Stotts also caught some bream and whiting.

Aaron Scott was determined to change the leader board, with the help of his seven-year-old son Xavier, while they went fishing at Toolooa Bends on Saturday.

While Bianca wasn't too enthused about being up early on the weekend, young Xavier couldn't wait to get out on the water. He boasted he was going to catch "100” fish.

"This will be my third (HookUp),” Xavier said.

Mr Scott said he was not too concerned about the family rivalry.

"A day out fishing is better than any day at work,” he said.

They're going to have their third day out on the water today.