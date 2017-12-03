Mystery of the missing travel trunk uncovers family treasure

IT REMAINS a mystery what happened to a family trunk that disappeared from Callide Crescent decades ago.

It belonged to Jo Rickson's grandfather, Arthur Edgar Rickson, and recently reappeared at a garage sale in Gladstone.

The trunk came from a place near Bath in England aboard the Australis in 1973.

" I don't know how it left my house. I don't' know how it left Callide," Ms Rickson said, but she was very proud to have it back, and plans to put her father's ashes inside and put it in a special place inside her house.

Ms Rickson's uncle Ken Rickson remembers how his grandparents and some of their brothers and sisters were living close to the London area.

"Back in the day, originally (the trunk) was used for all the household belongings and clothing," he said.

"When you came on a ship in those early days, you brought as much household stuff with you as possible."

Mr Rickson's brother Brian and niece Jo were the first from the family to arrive in Gladstone in July 1972.

The trunk first lived at Brian's house.

Tash Watson, Stephanie Rickson, Jo Rickson, Ken and Luz Rickson are glad a family heirloom has been found at a garage sale, now at the Gladstone Tender Centre. Caroline Tung

"My parents, when they first came, stayed with them until they bought a house on Eden St. That was the family centre then until they both died," he said.

Ms Rickson's grandparents Arthur Edgar and Maud Florence Sylvia Rickson and her father Brian Rickson died before the trunk was returned to the family.

It survived a six-week trip aboard what Mr Rickson called "a good cruise".

"We had two or three of them, had an even bigger one than this," he said.

"They'd put it into the rope basket, they just lifted it and loaded it into the hold.

"It was a bit primitive then, not like these days."

Arthur Edgar and Maud Florence Sylvia Rickson immigrated from England to Callide, Gladstone in the early 1970s. Contributed

Mr Rickson said he always remembered that items being lifted in rope baskets often fell into the sea.

"When they lifted one basket, (things) broke and dropped into the water," he said.

"A piano went into the water, so those people lost some of their things."

In 1972, the Rickson family arrived in Gladstone in the middle of the night after a long train ride from Sydney.

"We were standing in the middle of the road looking around, didn't know where to go or what to do," Mr Rickson said.

"A police car came hurtling at us and let us know that if anything goes wrong, we can get the police to help us get to our destination."

After a brief tour around Gladstone with the police, Mr Rickson recalls he thought the town was very wild and with nothing and nobody around.

Jo Rickson's parents attended the nearby gym club, and granddad Arthur used to build windmills.

The family's original house still stands at the old address in Eden St.