Family remembers the 100 years of Rosa's life

MEMORIES: Bert (the only son) and his wife Chris and their close family and friends will farewell his mother Rosa on Friday .

BEING chased around the kitchen table for giving some cheek is one of the earliest memories Bert Boxall has of his late mother Rosa Olive Boxall.

"I have lovely memories ... the happiest memories were always when her sisters were together - the laughter," Bert said.

Growing up, Bert didn't know his father very well as he was fighting in the war so he spent a lot of time living with his mother, grand- parents and aunts in one house.

While one of his uncles was killed in Germany, Bert said he remembered the day his father came home.

"I remember Mum took off and ran down some stairs, I never saw her run so fast, and she jumped into this man's arms," he said.

"I didn't know who he was because I hadn't really seen him."

Photos View Photo Gallery

At eight years old, Rosa's oldest brother decided to leave England and go to Sydney, encouraging their mother to pack up the family of nine and move too.

Bert's wife Chris remembered Rosa always telling her the family stood out because of the clothes they wore, dressing in traditional English style as opposed to the casual Australian style.

Before going to war, a share farmer (who became her husband, Albert) won over Rosa's heart in a romantic gesture embracing her love of music.

"(Rosa) walked past his place and he'd turn the music up (on the gramophone) way high to get her attention, that's how they met," Chris said.

→ Hear Rosa sing on her 100th birthday

With one child, two granddaughters, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, family meant the world to Rosa.

"She was very fond of her sisters, all six were very close," Bert said. "They all lived pretty close, we'd go to her sisters' places and have barbecues."

Living through both World Wars, Rosa celebrated her 100th birthday at the end of February with a party and a tree planting at Toondoon Botanical Garden.

The active painter and singer, who died on June 2, enjoyed sitting outside listening to the birds or listening to her family.

"She was always willing to listen, we'll miss her greatly," Chris said.

There is a funeral service at Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands Crematorium Chapel today from 10am.