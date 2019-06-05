Menu
FULL OF LOVE: Linkon Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather. The Chinchilla community are mourning his death after a tragic accident took his life last week.
Family remember little Linkon as 'full of life and love'

Kate McCormack
5th Jun 2019 3:35 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
LINKON Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather.

The 14-month-old boy was killed in a tragic accident last Thursday morning after being struck by a reversing vehicle in the car park of an Edward St business.

Paramedics attempted first aid at the scene but little Linkon could not be saved.

He will be deeply missed by his mother and father, Yardleigh and Thomas, as well as his two older siblings, Quinton and Kerston.

Affectionately known as 'Plummy', Linkon was the beloved grandson of Nood and Narrelle Nothdurft as well as Susan Ussher and Bryant Ussher.

A cheeky little soul, Linkon loved nothing more than spending time outside and being in the company of his uncles and his granddad Nood.

His family said he was an adorable, adventurous little boy "full of life and love" who will be greatly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins from across the wider Western Downs community.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at the Western Downs Community Church on Saturday from 11am.

Linkon's family has requested everyone in attendance wear bright clothing to honour his memory, as Linkon loved to be surrounded by colour.

