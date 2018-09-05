Family name is passed to son

FAMILY TRADITION: First time parents Beau and April Voysey can't wait to share out door adventures and fishing with newborn son Patrick.

Glen Porteous

A LIFE of camping, fishing and adventure awaits new born Patrick Beau Stephen Voysey to parents Beau and April Voysey.

The first-time parents were both excited and anxious about the young man who joined them on August 31 at 4.50pm weighing 2460g (5lb 43oz).

"It's a bit overwhelming and life-changing in a good way,” April said.

"The next chapter in our lives together as a family has begun.”

Beau couldn't wait for his little mate to get going so he can take him and mum out for some outdoors adventure.

The young couple look forward to time spent with their newborn living a life of adventure with Patrick.

"We do a lot of camping and beach fishing and we have a porta-cot and can't wait to get out with the family,” Beau said.

"Patrick will have his first 4WD trip in a couple of weeks.”

The name Patrick is an Irish name meaning noble and made famous by St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

"Both grandparents are excited about it and happy for us,” April said.

There was a tradition of family names carried on from one generation to the next on Beau's side of the family.

"My father's name is Stephen John Voysey and grandfather John Voysey and my full name is Beau Stephen John Voysey,” Beau said.

"It's a family tradition of father and grandfather sharing middle names.”

When Patrick gets home he might have to get used to having a toy fishing rod and not a rattle to play with.

Beau will be lining up to teach his son how to bait a hook, tie off a sinker and cast a line to catch some fish.

"His name was my grandfather's name (Patrick Gleeson) and he was a keen fisherman as well,” April said.

"He (baby Patrick) will probably get a fishing rod before he gets a pushbike,” Beau said.

Patrick's nursery has a jungle safari theme with lots of wild animals to help his imagination whenever he goes out on an outdoor adventure.

"The mural on the wall has elephants, giraffes and monkeys with a jungle background for him,” April said.

Patrick might think he is in deepest darkest Africa with the jungle animals when out camping with his parents.

Proud dad Beau had another reason to be happy with his son's birth happening the Friday before Father's Day.

"He just snuck it in before Father's Day and I got shirts and chocolates and the first photo in a frame with the son,” Beau said.

"Beau scored multiple gifts for Father's Day and it was almost like his birthday again,” April said.