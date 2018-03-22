Family meets their newest addition

FIRST BORN: Sophie Rodgers was born to mum Sally and dad Chris at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, at 3.38pm on Saturday March 17.

A GLADSTONE couple celebrated the birth of their first child on Saturday, just one day after picking up their brand new car.

Deciding not to risk the leather seats in their new Toyota, Sally and Chris Rodgers made it to Gladstone's Mater Hospital on Saturday morning in their second car in time to introduce baby Sophie at 3.38pm.

The couple said timing was everything.

"We didn't bring (the Toyota) in the end, Chris would not let me get in that car," Sally laughed.

"We picked up the new car on Friday and I went into labour at midnight.

"Sophie was actually nine days early."

Born on Saint Patrick's Day, the new parents could be forgiven for thinking it was December with all their Christmases coming at once.

They said they were excited for their first child.

"It's been really good," Sally said.

"There's some challenging times but otherwise it's been good.

"She's got dad wrapped around her little finger that's for sure."

Sally and Chris moved to Gladstone seven years ago and are looking forward to raising their new daughter in the area.

While they don't have much extended family living locally, they are looking forward to grandparents visiting this weekend.

Sally said it will be good to have "plenty of helping hands" when the family arrive in town.

"They're very much looking forward to it," she said.

"There's been phone calls every day but they're looking forward to coming and meeting the new addition."

Chris and Sally described staff at Gladstone's Mater Hospital as "great" and "wonderful" and thanked them for their care. They are hoping to have Sophie home by the end of the week and getting back to normality.