'Family man' sexually assaults man and woman at pub

A GLADSTONE man has fronted court after he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a man and later that man's girlfriend.

The court was told Kay was celebrating his partner's birthday at the Mount Larcom Royal Hotel on November 2.

Kay was drinking alcohol and socialising with a group of people, including the victim couple, when he reached behind and groped the man's testicles, the court was told.

The man swore and asked Kay what he was doing. The court was told Kay said he was "just having fun". After the incident the group moved inside to play pool.

The partner of the first victim began to play pool, but noticed Kay was standing directly behind her. The court was told the woman "bumped" Kay out of the way before leaning forward to take a shot. Kay put his hand between the woman's legs and touched her vagina, the court was told. The woman "jumped" and told Kay to stop. The court was told Kay said she had "rubbed" against him.

Kay and the woman's partner (the first victim) got into a verbal argument and Kay was told to leave the pub. The court was told Kay was a "regular" at the pub. The incidents were reported to police and on November 15 police attended the pub to request CCTV footage.

Later that day police executed a search warrant at Kay's address to find clothing that matched what he wore in the CCTV footage.

Defence lawyer Allanah Patron said her client, Kay, was 35-years-old and had been in a relationship with his partner for nine years. "He doesn't remember a lot and is extremely disappointed in himself," she said.

Several character references were handed to Magistrate Dennis Kinsella. Mr Kinsella said the man was described as 'hard-working", a "family-man" and was highly regarded in the community.

"You invaded there very personal spaces, they would have been mortified," Mr Kinsella said. He imposed a $1200 fine and did not record a conviction.