RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a 68-year-old man who was holidaying at Heron Island to the Rockhampton Hospital today.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a 68-year-old man who was holidaying at Heron Island to the Rockhampton Hospital today. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A 68-year-old man was airlifted to hospital from Heron Island after he experienced difficulties while snorkelling today.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the Victorian family man from the island to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition this morning.

It's believed the man, who was holidaying with family at Heron Island, "ingested a quantity” of salt water.