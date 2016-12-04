Family 'lost everything': man charged over arson, cat death

BUNDABERG Police are continuing investigations into a horrifying incident in which a man allegedly killed a cat before setting a house on fire in Walkervale.

Detectives charged a man following investigations into the house fire on Brand St.

Police allege that about 5pm on Saturday, a man armed with a knife set the house on fire and slit the cat's throat at the residence.

No one else was injured during the incident, with paramedics attending to support the fire service.

BLAZE: The Brand St house on fire on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Photo courtesy 7 News Wide Bay. Contributed

"The house was fully ablaze on arrival,” Bundaberg Fire Service station officer Vicki Shailer said yesterday.

Three trucks and 13 firefighters worked to control the fire which burned for about 40 minutes.

"We were able to contain it to the residence,” Ms Shailer said.

"The entire building has been damaged.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The house is little more than a burnt-out shell and a friend said the family living there had "lost everything”.

A 30-year-old Walkervale man has been charged with arson and serious animal cruelty and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

The house remained under guard yesterday morning while Sgt Blane Crozier did initial investigations before scenes of crime officers from Brisbane arrived.

Anyone with information which could help police should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phoning 1800 333 000 or visiting crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For non-urgent police reporting or inquiries phone Policelink on 131 444 or visit policelink.qld.gov.au 24 hours a day.