Family left devastated after their ‘loving dog’ drowns

DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.

DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.

A Sunshine Coast family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana about 9am on Friday, December 20.

Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog".

The incident occurred "very quickly" in front of the family's eyes as their two dogs played in the water at Lake Kawana, Rachel said.

"He was playing in the water with our other dog and has accidentally been pushed under the water while playing and drowned. Koda completely disappeared in the water," she said.

"We had help from a few very generous and friendly locals and were able to find his body with a boat and snorkelling gear.

"We have found him and have said our goodbyes."

FAMILY: Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog". Photo: Contributed.

The family has been left drained after the event and are continuing to grieve the loss of Koda.

"So, there are a lot of sad friends and family right now … even our other dogs are feeling it to," Rachel said.

"We all still needed him here in our own unique ways, so we are trying to adjust without him.

"He was such a big part of our family.

"It means a lot to our family that so many locals have tried to help and how many people care about the situation.

"We are devastated that he is gone but at least we found him."