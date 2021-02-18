Family honours Jennifer in final goodbye

Jennifer Board has been laid to rest almost two weeks since she was killed in a tragic crash = she was guided to her final resting place by a police escort.

Jennifer Board has been laid to rest almost two weeks since she was killed in a tragic crash = she was guided to her final resting place by a police escort.

A BELOVED Townsville woman has finally been laid to rest almost two weeks since she was killed in a tragic crash.

Jennifer Board, 22, was farewelled in a private funeral service conducted by Morleys Funeral Home on Thursday morning.

The small service included members of her close family and friends, all dressed in her favourite colour orange, and Superintendent Glen Pointing who represented the Townsville police.

Ms Board was killed on February 5 when she was hit by a car involved in an alleged stolen car crash while riding her motorbike on Ross River Rd.

The Currajong woman was honoured by the region's police with a full police escort to her final resting place.

Joining police on Ms Board's final trip was close friend, Dean Geiszler, who rode behind police motorbikes on his own bike.

Another friend rode a replica of Ms Board's bike with Mr Geiszler and the convoy, fitted out with a personalised number plate Ms Board had on lay-by before her death.

Police stopped traffic at Woolcock St and guided the hearse carrying Ms Board's casket through, with police cars and bikes leading the way with their lights flashing in her honour.

Friends described the service as incredibly "special" and "moving", which was also streamed to her family in New Zealand.

Ms Board has been described by her family as a "beautiful" woman, who loved her pets and had only just found her love for motorbike riding.

She was on a solo night ride when she was struck by a car, allegedly driven by Chris Hughes, about 9.50pm.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Hughes has been charged with Ms Board's murder after police allege he lost control of his vehicle when he rammed a stolen car, veering into her path.

Ms Board's death rocked the city and residents demanded change from the government after she was killed.

The State Government made a raft of changes it says will strengthen bail laws and crack down on youth crime just days after Ms Board's death.

A special tribute remains at the crash site outside Weir State School, where mourners have laid flowers and tied orange ribbon to the fence.

