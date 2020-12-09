Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The house after the car rammed through the front wall.
The house after the car rammed through the front wall.
News

Family homeless for Xmas after car ploughs into house

by Judith Kerr
9th Dec 2020 12:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Crestmead family is working out how to get the front of their house repaired before Christmas after a car ploughed into their living room on Tuesday night.


The family, who does not want to be named, has been forced to move in with neighbours while they clean up the mess which wrecked their loungeroom sending shards of plaster and brick more than 20m across the yard.

Karma, the family's staffordshire terrier, was injured in the incident and received paramedic treatment on the footpath but survived.

The wreckage in the front room.
The wreckage in the front room.


The front wall of their house was smashed in when a silver Toyota Camry, believed stolen from an address in Turton St, Sunnybank, rammed through the wall just after 9pm.

Now the neighbourhood is thinking of buying lottery tickets and are saying "Karma" saved them from any serious physical injuries after the car ended up in their front living room, centimetres from their loungeroom sofa.


"My neighbours and I all know each other well so it was shocking for everyone involved," one neighbour who did not want to be named said.

"My neighbour and friend is staying with us and her gorgeous staffy Karma.

"No one was hurt bad physically.

"Lotto tickets all around I think."

The front grille of the car after it ploughed through the wall and into the living room.
The front grille of the car after it ploughed through the wall and into the living room.

 

Police said five people were in the car including two women but so far no charges have been laid.

It is not the first time a car has crashed into the house in Trulson Dr, which is on a bend in Browns Plains Rd.

Nobody was injured when a sedan crashed into the property in February 2006.

Originally published as Family homeless for Xmas after car ploughs into house

More Stories

car crash christmas editors picks family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power outage affects 1300 Gladstone properties

        Premium Content Power outage affects 1300 Gladstone properties

        Breaking ERGON Energy is currently working to restore power to 1371 Gladstone properties after a power supply required emergency repairs.

        • 9th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
        Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

        Premium Content Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

        Crime Steven Bruce Robinson was last before the courts in 1985.

        Double J song winner to play at Agnes Blues Fest

        Premium Content Double J song winner to play at Agnes Blues Fest

        Music Following their success from Double J’s Australian Song Of The Year, a popular act...

        Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        Premium Content Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        News “What a terrible indictment that this important project hasn’t proceeded to...