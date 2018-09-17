Family Fun Day wraps up challenging week

FAMILY FUN: Mark Brookes and the team who organised Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week let their hair down to the sounds of band Bucket List at the Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park to wrap up Suicide Prevention Week activities in the region.

FAMILY FUN: Mark Brookes and the team who organised Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week let their hair down to the sounds of band Bucket List at the Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park to wrap up Suicide Prevention Week activities in the region. Mike Richards GLA160918EOSP

THE week may have started with sadness but it ended with laugher, joy and happiness as those affected by suicide gathered at Spinnaker Park yesterday for a Family Fun Day.

Suicide Prevention Week ran from September 9 until yesterday with Gladstone hosting a jam-packed calendar of events during the week.

It kicked off two days prior to the week's official opening with a special screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect taking place at Gladstone Cinemas.

It continued last Sunday with the Out of the Shadows Walk, which began before dawn at East Shores and finished in the Marina Parklands as the sun rose.

"It was a really nice walk and we had some touching moments," organiser Mr Brookes said.

"We had a great turnout of about 40 people and even had some dolphins come to Palm Point to join in our reflection as well so that was a really beautiful morning."

There was a least double that amount at the Family Fun Day with plenty of activities to keep people entertained.

"It's great to see people in the community came out to enjoy the day, got involved and had a bit of fun," Mr Brookes said.

"There may have been some challenging times for people during the week, touching on some things that are a bit closer to home, but the whole idea to close off the week was to have some fun with family."

Mr Brookes said talks from Sandra Moran, from Jaie's Journey, Glen Poole on male suicide and John Whitten, from Project We Care, were all well received.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131114.