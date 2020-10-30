Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Terry Fellows was a beloved swim coach with Special Olympics Gladstone.
Community

'Always positive': Popular swim coach farewelled

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
GLADSTONE GLADIATORS swimmers, family and friends gathered to farewell a popular coach for the final time this morning.

A funeral procession for the late Terry Fellows passed by the Gladstone Aquatic Centre, in a fitting tribute for the former special Olympics coach.

 

 

Gladstone Gladiators swimming squad members Joel Rickard, Stephanie Elliott, Federica Tiboni and Clara Furness said Mr Fellows was an amazing coach they could always go to for guidance.

"He was just someone you could always talk to about anything or everything … he was always positive no matter what," Ms Elliot said.

"There was not a bad bone in his body."

Ms Furness said Mr Fellows was one of the only people that would genuinely ask how students were going.

 

"He was an amazing coach, everything he did, the advice he gave in the pool and out of the pool even if it was just life advice, he'd always have something good to say to you," she said.

"He was such an amazing influence on so many kids here and he's touched so many hearts."

Mr Rickard said Mr Fellows had coached him for three years, and every time they saw each other there was always a smile on his face.

"He was always positive, I've never saw a negative side to him. He was a good bloke and I really miss him."

Mr Fellows was involved in a scuba diving incident off the coast of Yeppoon on October 18.

Gladstone Observer

