Family friends lends a hand to brave Gladstone girl

Luke J Mortimer
6th Dec 2016

WITH a smile as bright as the sun, and an infectious laugh, at a glance you would not know little Zoey has a debilitating illness.

The five-year-old has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, which affects her ability to walk and speak and carry out basic actions.

STILL CHIRPY: Zoey O’Donohue hasn’t lost her beaming smile and positive attitude.
With her parents having to spend up to $10,000 a year on their daughter on specialist appointments, travel time and facilities, it's a day-to-day struggle for the family.

But for the past three years close family friend Brad Harris has organised A Ride For Zoey, which sees hundreds of residents participate in a two-day event that raises money for the family.

Last year the event raised $15,000 and attracted 500 residents. The funds raised went towards a much-needed wheelchair and walking frame for little Zoey.

Money tins have been placed up around the Gladstone region in support of the family, to help raise funds for the annual event.

